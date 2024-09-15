Passenger Dead, Driver Facing Charges After Motorcycle Accident in Miller County

A 35-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, woman is dead while a 26-year-old man from Phoenix faces a pending DWI-causing the death of another charge following a motorcycle accident in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the accident occurred on Route-242 shortly after midnight this morning (Sept. 15, 2024) when the Superglide driven by Khalil Manygoats ran off the road striking the median barrier before overturning, skidding back across and off the opposite side of the road where it then struck a curb.

The passenger, Larose Spencer, was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a helmet at the time.

Manygoats was treated at Lake Regional for moderate injuries before being taken to the Miller County Jail. He’s also facing pending charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving revoked or suspended. He’s being held without bond