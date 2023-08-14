UTV Accident In Camden County Sends Four To The ER

A U-T-V accident late Saturday night on Avalon Way just west of Excelsior Lane in Camden County sends four people to the emergency rooms and results in pending charges being filed.

The highway patrol says it happened when 47-year-old Luis Virgil, of Grain Valley, failed to negotiate a curve causing the U-T-V to skid off the roadway and then overturn onto its driver’s side.

Luis and one passenger, 34-year-old Joshua Davison of Blue Springs, were seriously hurt. Davison was flown to University Hospital while Virgil was taken to Lake Regional.

Two other passengers, 28-year-old Nicholas Dorman of Blue Springs and 37-year-old Mark Showman of Lee’s Summit, suffered minor injuries.

Dorman was taken to Lake Regional while Showman refused treatment at the scene.

The U-T-V operator, Virgil, also faces numerous pending charges including DWI causing serious physical injury, two counts of DWI causing injury, unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on a highway and others.

None of the four men wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.