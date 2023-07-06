Vehicle Ends Up on Its Side in Parking Lot in Camdenton

Motorists in the area of Cecil Street, near the shopping center in Camdenton, probably had to do a double-take after pulling up to discover a vehicle on its side in the parking lot.

Little information has been released at this time. It is known that the vehicle was apparently heading into the Walmart parking lot when it struck a stop sign and ended up on its side.

City police along with personnel from the Mid-County Fire and Camden Ambulance districts also responded to the scene. There were no injuries.

However, this is at least the third such accident at that location over recent years.

This particular accident happened around 11:00 this morning.