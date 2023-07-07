3-Year-Old Girl Injured In HWY 54 Hit And Run Accident

A hit and run accident shortly after 9:00 Wednesday night on eastbound-54 near Goller Road in Cole County sends a three-year-old girl from Eldon to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says a second vehicle, heading eastbound, crossed into the path and sideswiped 23-year-old Austin Cobb, also from Eldon.

The unknown driver of the second car took off and fled the scene, while Cobb’s vehicle left the roadway before crossing back over and off the opposite side, before striking a rock bluff and coming back to rest in the roadway.

Cobb was not wearing seat belt and escaped injury while the three-year-old girl was secured and suffered minor injuries.

She was taken by ambulance to a Jefferson City hospital.