Alleged Drunken School Bus Driver Given a Bond (with Several Added Conditions)

The Sunrise Beach man charged with 20 felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child for allegedly driving a Camdenton R3 school bus with at least 20 kids aboard while drunk is given a bond.

44-year-old Brett Emehiser appeared with a public defender Friday morning in Camden County Associate Circuit Court for a bond appearance hearing during which the bond was set over the objection of the prosecuting attorney’s office at $250,000 with several court-ordered conditions attached.

Those conditions include: GPS and continuous alcohol monitoring, house arrest with certain exceptions and not operating any type of motor vehicle or watercraft.

Emehiser is accused of very erratic driving, almost falling out of the bus when law enforcement arrived and having a blood-alcohol content of point-1-8 at the time back on September 13th. He’s scheduled to next be in court for a case review on October 8th.

As of early Friday afternoon, Emehiser remained in custody.