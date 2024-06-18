Versailles Man Dies In The Custody Of The Department Of Corrections

A Versailles man previously held in the Morgan County Jail is among the latest inmates to die while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Not many details are available but it is known that 32-year-old Brad Smith was reported on June 12th by the Jefferson City Correctional Center as being deceased.

Smith’s most recent charges in Morgan County included alleged felonies for assault special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting or interfering with an arrest along with a misdemeanor for possessing a defaced firearm.

A local service for Smith is being held this Saturday evening at the Gravois Baseball Park.