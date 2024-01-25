fbpx

Versailles PD Reports Routine Week Ending On Monday

The week ending this past Monday appears to have been pretty routine for the Versailles Police Department.

Chief Chad Hartman says there was a total of nine calls for service received.

Among the calls…two 9-1-1 hangups, a deceased subject discovered at the apartments on Williamson Street with his death considered from natural causes, a keep the peace call on wood drive and a bar fight on West Newton.

The two individuals involved in the bar fight, according to the chief, were trespassed from the business.

Reporter Mike Anthony