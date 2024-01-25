fbpx

Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

 

Area Fire Districts Caution Residents On The Dangerous Of Lithium Batteries

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, January 25th, 2024

Lake area fire districts are sending out some helpful tips to help minimize the chances of something bad happening to you when dealing with lithium-ion batteries.

First and foremost, according to the Osage Beach Fire District, you should make sure that any of the lithium batteries you purchase have the familiar Underwriters Laboratories, or U-L, on them.

Other tips include: following instructions for charging and storage which include not placing them on your bed or under a pillow, always use the manufacturer’s cord, use power adapters specifically made for lithium-ion batteries, don’t place them in direct sunlight and store the batteries away from anything flammable.

More information about the do’s and don’ts of lithium batteries can be found below:

LithiumIonBatterySafety

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Thursday, January 25th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony