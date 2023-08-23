Versailles Police Working On A 2024 Calendar To Benefit Annual “Shop With A Cop” Event

It may seem a little strange during the current heat wave but the Versailles City Police Department is hoping that area businesses which get contacted will have a little Christmas spirit in them.

Chief Chad Hartman says the department is working with Law Enforcement Partners of Bowling Green, Kentucky, to sell advertising space for a 2024 calendar.

Hartman also says it’s not a scam and proceeds from the venture will be used to fund the department’s “Shop With a Cop” program later this year when the temperatures are a little more seasonal to the cause.