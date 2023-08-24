BREAKING: Camden County Deputy Accused of Child Porn Activities, Terminated

A Camden County Deputy Sheriff has been terminated from his position after being accused of child porn activities.

Sheriff Tony Helms says his office received information in June from a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning suspected pornographic images being uploaded in Camden County.

An investigation to determine the source, location and probable destination of the images led to the unidentified suspect being identified and employed as a deputy sheriff who was placed on administrative leave at the time.

A subsequent special investigation conducted by the Digital Forensics Investigative Unit working under the Missouri State Highway Patrol led to the deputy then being terminated on Tuesday of this week.

No official arrest has been reported and the suspect does not appear to be in custody as of the time of this story. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office does also say, however, that the investigation continues and there is no reason to believe the general public is in any danger.