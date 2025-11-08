Versailles Teen Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Hwy. 5 in Camden County

A Versailles teenager is dead after a two-vehicle accident just before 5:00 Friday afternoon on south highway-5 at Dry Hollow Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the 19-year-old was northbound on a motorcycle and struck a car turning out in front of her from Dry Hollow onto the highway.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, an 82-year-old woman from Camdenton, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

It is the 42nd fatality of the year for the highway patrol’s Troop-F.