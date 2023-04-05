Veterans To Get Free Fishing Day At Bennett Spring State Park Saturday April 15th

Saturday, April 15th, will be a day for veterans to kick back and, perhaps, enjoy a day of free fishing at Bennett Spring State Park just outside of Lebanon.

Vets can get their tags and anything else they need for the day of fishing from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the park store.

The event is coordinated by the department of conservation and Missouri State Parks in conjunction with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing.

You can get more information about the free fishing for veterans below:

***More Details:

From 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., veterans can fish for free at Bennett Spring State Park on Saturday, April 15.



Veterans can get their tags in the park store, and can fish all day, beginning and ending with the sirens at the park. The daily limit for trout is four, and anglers keeping their trout must identify them with their name and address.



Wading is permitted by anglers only, and the spring has three fishing zones based on the type of bait used while fishing. A map and more information regarding fishing rules and regulations can be found at the park store.



This event is a partnership between the Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri State Parks in collaboration with Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing who will provide volunteer support.



Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A outside of Lebanon, Missouri. For more information about the event, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation or the Bennett Spring Fish Hatchery team at 417-532-4418.



For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.