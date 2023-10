The Village of Four Seasons Board of Trustees has several items up for discussion during today’s regular meeting.

Among those items…the board will receive a storm siren update, consider an agreement on an easement with the county for a pedestrian path, consider putting a Wayfair Online Tax on the April ballot, and consider the use of license plate readers.

Today’s board of trustees meeting in the Village of Four Seasons meeting room on Cherokee Road, will begin at 5:30.