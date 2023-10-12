Camden Commission To Meet Thursday For Various Budget Requests

Thu. Oct 12th, 2023
The Camden County Commission gets together on Thursday for a work session to consider various budget requests from different offices.
On the agenda includes the prosecuting attorney’s office, the health department, maintenance and purchasing.
A bid opening for the medical examiner’s office also appears on the agenda.
The Camden County Commission meeting on Thursday, in the commission office, begins with normal business at 9:00.
Budget meetings will be held at different times throughout the day.