Camden Commission To Meet Thursday For Various Budget Requests

The Camden County Commission gets together on Thursday for a work session to consider various budget requests from different offices.

On the agenda includes the prosecuting attorney’s office, the health department, maintenance and purchasing.

A bid opening for the medical examiner’s office also appears on the agenda.

The Camden County Commission meeting on Thursday, in the commission office, begins with normal business at 9:00.

Budget meetings will be held at different times throughout the day.

Reporter Mike Anthony