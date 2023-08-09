Voters Say No To Tax Levies In Lake Ozark And Richland

Plans to improve the Lake Ozark Fire District through a tax levy increase are now out the window following Tuesday night’s votes in Camden and Miller Counties.

With all precincts reporting, it was 271 votes against the proposition to 234 for it.

Deeper into the votes it was more of a mix in the Horseshoe bend area with 171 saying no and 136 saying yes, and in Miller County it was 91 saying no with 87 saying yes. 20 people voted via absentee ballot, with 11 saying yes and 9 saying no.

As far as results from Richland schools on their Tax Levy Proposition KIDS, it’s a large no vote with 422 saying no to 118 saying yes across Camden, Laclede & Pulaski counties.

Marijuana Tax Questions were also on a few ballots…For Pulaski residents in both Waynesville & St. Robert, voters said yes.

The same question in Dallas County and in the City of Buffalo were also a yes.