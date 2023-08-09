HK’s Annual Open Golf Tournament Raises $160,000 For Lake Regional

Heart care within the Lake Region Health System is the big winner from the HK’s Lake of the Ozarks Open which was held on the Porto Cima and Cove courses back in May.

A check presentation in the amount of $160-thousand was held on Monday with several representatives from Lake Regional, the lodge and HK’s on hand for the ceremony.

Title sponsors this year included Central Bank, the Lodge of Four Seasons, True Construction and Troon.

The HK’s tournament has been a mainstay at the lake since 1979 when it was established by Harold Koplar who also founded the Lodge of Four Seasons.

Full Release:

The HK’s Lake of the Ozarks Open, held May 21-22, at The Cove and Porto Cima, raised $160,000. All proceeds will benefit heart care at Lake Regional Health System and will help purchase the Philips Azurion 7 Series. This industry-leading imaging equipment provides enhanced visualization for finding and treating blockages in the heart and vessels while delivering the lowest possible dose of radiation, improving safety for patients and physicians.

“HK’s is always an inspiring time for our team, as we interact with the many generous sponsors, golfers and volunteers who make this event possible,” said Kevin McRoberts, FACHE, chief executive officer of Lake Regional Health System. “We thank everyone who helped make this HK’s a success. Because of this community’s continued support, Lake Regional will continue to be an extraordinary place to give and receive care.”

Harold Koplar, founder of The Lodge of Four Seasons, established the annual HK’s golf tournament in 1979. The event has raised more than $3.9 million since its start.

“Our community is blessed to have an exceptional heart program right here at Lake Regional, and ensuring access to the latest heart care technology and advancements is essential,” said Peter Brown Sr. of Four Seasons Companies and chairperson of the HK’s committee. “We thank the Kansas City Chiefs Ambassadors for their continued support, with a special thanks to Keith Cash for serving as the event’s honorary chair.”

This year’s title sponsors included Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks, The Lodge of Four Seasons, True Construction, and Troon.

CAPTION: The HK’s committee presents a check for $160,000 to Lake Regional Health System. Pictured are Brian Gagnon; Trish Creach, executive director of Lake Regional Foundation; Bruce Adams, Lake Regional HR; Peter Brown Sr., HK’s chair; Robin Graf; Ron Tussey; Lake Regional CEO Kevin McRoberts; Carolyn Davinroy; Alberto Highwood; and Craig Roderick.