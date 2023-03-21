Wallethub Ranks Missouri Doctors VS Other States

Not many people will question the value of doctors and the jobs they do to try keeping us healthy but how do doctors in Missouri compare when it comes to the rest of the country…?

According to a report released by Wallethub.com, doctors in the Show-Me State come in 24th when it comes to “opportunity and competition” and 40th when it comes to “medical environment” for an overall rank of 32nd in the country.

19 key metrics were used for the findings including average annual wages which ranked Missouri at the top.

Overall, Hawaii was identified as the worst state for doctors while Montana was named the best state for doctors to work in.

With National Doctors’ Day coming up on March 30 and the median physician’s salary at around $208,000, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States for Doctors.

To identify the best states for those in the business of saving lives, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 key metrics. The data set ranges from the average annual wage of physicians to hospitals per capita to the quality of the public hospital system.

Best States for Doctors Worst States for Doctors 1. Montana 42. Oregon 2. South Dakota 43. Pennsylvania 3. Idaho 44. New York 4. Wisconsin 45. Massachusetts 5. Minnesota 46. New Mexico 6. Louisiana 47. District of Columbia 7. Utah 48. New Jersey 8. Nebraska 49. Alaska 9. Iowa 50. Rhode Island 10. Indiana 51. Hawaii

Best vs. Worst:

Ohio has the highest average annual wage for surgeons (adjusted for cost of living) , $373,762, which is 2.1 times higher than in District of Columbia, the lowest at $181,133.

, $373,762, which is 2.1 times higher than in District of Columbia, the lowest at $181,133. Nevada has the lowest number of physicians per 1,000 residents , 0.81, which is 6.1 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 4.96.

, 0.81, which is 6.1 times lower than in the District of Columbia, the highest at 4.96. Florida has the highest projected share of the population aged 65 and older by 2030 , 27.08 percent, which is two times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 13.21 percent.

, 27.08 percent, which is two times higher than in Utah, the lowest at 13.21 percent. Nebraska has the lowest annual malpractice liability insurance rate, $4,530, which is 8.1 times lower than in New York, the highest at $36,659.

To view the full report and your state or the District’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ best-and-worst-states-for- doctors/11376