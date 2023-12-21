WalletHub Says Missouri Ranks 21st For Having The Most Credit Cards Statewide

Credit cards around the lake area and beyond are probably getting quite the workout with Christmas now officially under a week away.

But how does the State of Missouri rank when it comes to the states with the most credit cards…?

According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri comes in as number-21 based on being 29TH for number of credit cards and 8th for the increase in number of credit cards.

The states with the fewest credit cards include Montana, Nebraska and Iowa coming in at number-50 while the states with the most credit cards include Nevada, New Jersey and Alaska holding the number-1 spot.

More info:

With many people considering whether to open a new credit card to spend more during the holiday season, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its new report on the States With the Most Credit Cards.



Most Credit Cards Fewest Credit Cards 1. Alaska 41. South Dakota 2. New Jersey 42. Kentucky 3. Nevada 43. Wisconsin 4. Wyoming 44. Hawaii 5. Arkansas 45. Oklahoma 6. Florida 46. Vermont 7. Georgia 47. Idaho 8. California 48. Montana 9. Arizona 49. Nebraska 10. Delaware 50. Iowa



https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-the-most-credit-cards/131548/