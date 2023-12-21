Additional Details Release Regarding Camden Deputy Accused Of Having Child Porn

More details are released following the arrest of a former Camden County deputy and school resource officer on more than a dozen child pornography charges.

The highway patrol says the investigation into the case against 49-year-old Darrin Skinner began in June of this year after a Cyber Tipline Report was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating that a cellphone app was being used to upload child porn.

A search warrant served to the cellphone application provider uncovered the porn and showed that Skinner had distributed the files…an allegation he denied in the probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse.

Skinner is formally charged with two counts of possessing child porn, and six counts each of first-degree and second-degree promoting child porn.

Skinner is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail with a court date scheduled for Thursday morning.