Osage Beach Man Facing Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop On Route KK

A traffic stop on eastbound-54 at Route-KK spells big trouble for a 37-year-old Osage Beach man who now faces several felony drug-related charges.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse indicates that a drug task force officer had observed the vehicle driven by Douglas Ritchey meet up first with someone else behind a Camdenton fast food restaurant.

During the stop, Ritchey denied that there were any narcotics in the vehicle and denied a request to search the vehicle.

A K-9 from the Eldon Police Department was then deployed and gave a positive alert to narcotics being inside the vehicle.

Seized were 71 pills identified as oxycodone and other pills identified as amphetamine, methadone and alprazolam.

Ritchey is charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ritchey was being held on a $50,000 bond in the Camden County Jail.