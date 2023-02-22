Wardsville Man Killed In Fatal Camden County Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle accident early this morning on Route-Y at Grandview Lane in Camden County takes the life of a Wardsville and sends a Camdenton teenager to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after midnight when 20-year-old Logan Lowry failed to negotiate a curve.

The motorcycle then left the roadway before overturning and striking a sign.

Lowry was pronounced dead a short time later while his passenger, 19-year-old Reignah Taff, was treated for moderate injuries at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Both had been wearing a helmet at the time.