Warming Center Announced in Osage Beach

Mon. Dec 2nd, 2024
The Camden County Emergency Management Agency has announced plans for an official warming shelter to open its doors for those in need as the temperatures begin to be more winter-appropriate
EMA Director Samantha Dale says discussions are being worked out for Church at Osage Hills Church in Osage Beach to operate as a shelter opened from 7PM-7AM instead of just during just normal open hours.
The Camden County EMA has activated a Level-4 alert which does not require an in-person reply but does require being prepared for any further actions.
Further details on when the shelter will be officially available will be announced in the next coup[e of days.