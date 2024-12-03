HP Holiday Report: 4 Dead, 120 Injured, 106 DWI Arrests

The highway patrol has released its preliminary numbers from the long Thanksgiving holiday counting period which ended at 11:59 Sunday night.

Captain Scott White says the numbers show that four people died and 120 others were injured in 362 traffic crashes. In three of the fatality accidents, the victims were not buckled up at the time.

There were also 106 drivers arrested for alleged drunk driving.

All of the numbers were down from a year ago except for the DWI’s which marked an increase of three arrests.

And on the water, there were no incidents or arrests reported this year.