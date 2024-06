A Lake Ozark woman is injured when her finger is crushed between a dock and the boat she was a passenger on.

The water patrol division of the highway patrol says it happened around 8:15 Wednesday night at the 26-mile mark of the Osage Arm when 69-year-old Macy Barnett reached outside the boat while Paul Barnett was performing a docking maneuver.

Mrs. Barnett was taken with moderate injuries to Lake Regional Hospital.