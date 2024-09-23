New Report Shows Which Airports Are Ranked Highest & Lowest Nationwide

Air travel is booming in the U.S., with record levels of passengers taking to the skies, bringing crowds to airports across the country. Demand is pushing up travel costs, too, but U.S. travelers still find their experiences at some airports satisfying.

Which one is tops?

John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, was the highest-ranking large airport, followed by Tampa International Airport and Kansas City International Airport.

St. Louis Lambert Field was ranked #25, also among the large airports.

In the category of medium-sized airports, Indianapolis International Airport ranked first.

Jacksonville International Airport ranked second, followed by Southwest Florida International Airport.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ranked the highest in passenger satisfaction in a new JD Power report on what it calls mega airports.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport came in second, followed by Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which ranked third.

About 60 percent of those polled say their fav airport helped alleviate travel-related stress.

But on the opposite end – airports perceived as being severely crowded delivered a less satisfying experience to the flying public.

Newark Liberty International Airport ranked last.