A 27-year-old from Warsaw faces felony charges for an alleged incident which happened in early February.

Courthouse records indicate that Kayla Rieves is charged with stealing a motor vehicle prior offender, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for a felony.

Rieves, who also has an open felony case for hindering prosecution, was being held in the Benton County Jail on a $50-thousand bond.

She was scheduled to be arraigned, yesterday, on the new charges.