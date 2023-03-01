Lake West Business Expo On Target For March 25th

Who says the lake area isn’t busy this time of the year…? Pre-season activities continue with several events such as St. Patrick’s Day Weekend the 17th-19th followed by the annual Lake West 2023 Business Expo on Saturday, the 25th.

The expo, put on by the Lake West Chamber, will feature dozens of businesses eager to get to know you…“So come on out. Check out those various businesses that are out there showing their wares. Meet the owners, meet the managers, meet the employees of those businesses. They’d love to talk to you and see if there’s something they can help you with.”

The expo is taking place at the Lake Christian Academy on north-5 with free parking and free admission.

Newstalk-KRMS will also be there, on the air, with wall-to-wall coverage of the expo.