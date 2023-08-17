Water Patrol Searching For Hit-And-Run Boater From Osage River

The marine division of the highway patrol is investigating what its calling a hit-and-run boating accident over the weekend on the Osage River in St. Clair County.

The report indicates that it happened near the half-mile marker during the early morning hours when the boat operated by 34-year-old Chris Roadcap was drifting before being hit by an unknown boat which then left the scene.

Roadcap suffered minor injuries while his 14-year-old son suffered moderate injuries…both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with possible information on the boating hit-and-run should contact the highway patrol or local law enforcement.