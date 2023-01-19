Water Safety Grants Being Provided To The Community

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has announced a grant program to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations across the state.

The $300-thousand worth of grants, according to Communications Director Mike O’Connell, are being made available to registered non-profit groups to go toward personnel costs, benefits and overtime, training and travel-related expenses, equipment and supplies.

Applications for the grants are being accepted through the department of public safety’s WebGrants system. Applicants will be notified of funding determinations early next month.