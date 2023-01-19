Thu. Jan 19th, 2023

 

Water Safety Grants Being Provided To The Community

The Missouri Department of Public Safety has announced a grant program to provide water safety and swimming lessons to underserved populations across the state.

The $300-thousand worth of grants, according to Communications Director Mike O’Connell, are being made available to registered non-profit groups to go toward personnel costs, benefits and overtime, training and travel-related expenses, equipment and supplies.

Applications for the grants are being accepted through the department of public safety’s WebGrants system. Applicants will be notified of funding determinations early next month.

Reporter Mike Anthony