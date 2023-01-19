Two Women Arrested Following Call For Burglary In Progress

The Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two women on Tuesday afternoon after responding to a call regarding a burglary in progress at a Stoutland residence.

Sgt. Scott Hines tells KRMS news the report came from a concerned citizen who saw several unfamiliar vehicles parked outside the home on Marshall Road which the caller knew to be unoccupied at the time.

Deputies arrived to find 22-year-old Ashley M Blackburn, of Camdenton, and 27-year-old Amber L Juergens, of Richland, inside the residence – tearing the copper wiring from inside the walls.

Blackburn and Juergens claimed to have permission from the property owner to collect scrap metal from the residence to sell.

Deputies contacted the property owner who refuted their claims.

The women were arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility.

They are both charged with the Class D Felony of Burglary in the 2nd Degree and were being held on $5,000 surety bonds.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.