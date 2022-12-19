Water/Sewer Line Replacement Project In Camdenton On Hold For The Moment

The annual water-sewer line replacement project in the City of Camdenton is on hold for now after bids received for the work came in substantially over budget.

That’s according to City Administrator Jeff Hooker who says bids were around $375-thousand over the amount expected for the project which is not considered a necessity for the current fiscal year.

Hooker also says, instead, the water-sewer line replacement will be re-bid in the winter months while the city pursues State ARPA funds to help with the expense of the project.