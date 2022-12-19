Fire Destroys House in Greenview Area

An unoccupied house under renovation at the end of Flame Drive, off Route-EE in Camden County, is a total loss after it went up in flames on Sunday.

Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says preliminary information indicates owners were working on the house and accidentally started the blaze.

The house was fully involved by the time personnel from Mid-County and Sunrise Beach arrived on the scene while Osage Beach moved up to cover for Mid-County.

More information is expected to be released by Mid-County sometime today.