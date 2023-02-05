Sun. Feb 5th, 2023

 

Waynesville Mayor Impeached During Thursday Meeting

Local News Politics Friday, February 3rd, 2023

The Mayor of the city of Waynesville is out.

Following Thursday night’s Court of Impeachment, Mayor Jerry Brown was convicted of 1 of the Articles of Impeachment and was immediately removed from office in a 6 to 1 vote by the city council.

According to the Council, Brown was convicted of mistreatment of city employees and a failure to enforce municipal ordinances.

Brown has been the Mayor of Waynesville for 2 years.

Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson was the one who presided over the court of impeachment.

Reporter John Rogger