Waynesville Mayor Impeached During Thursday Meeting

The Mayor of the city of Waynesville is out.

Following Thursday night’s Court of Impeachment, Mayor Jerry Brown was convicted of 1 of the Articles of Impeachment and was immediately removed from office in a 6 to 1 vote by the city council.

According to the Council, Brown was convicted of mistreatment of city employees and a failure to enforce municipal ordinances.

Brown has been the Mayor of Waynesville for 2 years.

Mayor Pro Tem Sean Wilson was the one who presided over the court of impeachment.