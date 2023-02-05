Teenager Hurt In Two Vehicle Accident In Camden County

A Buffalo teenager is seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident on Dry Ridge Road, near Chapel Bluff Road, in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened late Thursday afternoon when the car driven by the unidentified 16-year-old girl crossed over the center striking a pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Macks Creek.

The boy was uninjured while the girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Neither one of the drivers were wearing seat belts at the time.