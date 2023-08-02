Wed. Aug 2nd, 2023

 

Weather Blamed For Car Crashes & House Fires On Tuesday Across The Lake

Weather is being blamed for a couple traffic accidents Tuesday morning on highway-54 in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the first happened around 7:00 on eastbound-54 near Riley Mead Lane when a Jeep driven by 34-year-old Matthew Hopkins, of Eldon, hydroplaned off the roadway and into a ditch.

The second happened around 8:15 on westbound=54 near Tolwood Road when the car driven by 67-year-old Erlene Wright, of Versailles, hydroplaned off the road before striking a rock wall and overturning.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and escaped with minor injuries. They were also both taken to lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Reporter Mike Anthony