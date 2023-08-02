Thursday Night BOA Meeting Could Complete The Transfer Of 911 Services From LOPD To OBPD

By the time Thursday night comes to an end, the official transformation could begin for the City of Lake Ozark’s dispatch operations to be absorbed by the City of Osage Beach.

Lake Ozark Administrator Harrison Fry says the agreement was not taken lightly without, first, making sure it would be in the best interest of the city and the current dispatch employees.

“Number one, ensure a high level of service could be offered to lopd and to the public. Number two, that it would be something with a significant financial impact to the city of Lake Ozark. And number three, that our current employees, whether they choose to transition out or go elsewhere, would have the opportunity to be taken care of.”

If ultimately approved by both cities, Lake Ozark would pay Osage Beach $120-thousand to provide the services…that represents a savings of about $250-thsnd per year for Lake Ozark.

The dispatch agreement appears on a short agenda for Thursday night’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

That meeting starts at 6PM and it’s open to the public.