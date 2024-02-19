Weekend Troubles For Mizzou With Losses On And Off The Field

Interesting developments not the best of news from the Mizzou football program.

According to PowerMizzou.com quarterback Sam Horn is going to need Tommy John’s surgery on his right arm…it would sideline him for the 2024 football season.

Of course, Horne also a pitcher on the baseball team he’d be out all of this year and there’s a chance Horn misses at least a part of next baseball season as well.

Mizzou basketball still looking still on the lookout for that first SEC win although they really gave it a go at Ole Miss on Saturday night.

Tigers lose 79 to 76 but they had a 10 -point lead late into the second half, then watch Ole Miss come back…..but then Mizzou responds, they had the ball and a chance to tie it in the waning seconds.

Shawn East missed what amounted to a three -quarters court shot but, East…the good news back on the floor after missing two games with a knee injury.

All he did was score a season high 25 was 12 of 12 from the free throw line with six assists the Tigers will try to take down Tennessee Tuesday night at home.