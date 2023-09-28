West Side Christmas Parade Planning Underway Ahead Of The Holiday Season

It may still be September and we haven’t celebrated Halloween or Thanksgiving yet but, believe it or not, planning for the Christmas Holiday season is well underway at Lake of the Ozarks.

Several events are on the calendar including Christmas parades…one of those, the Annual Lighted Parade, will take place on the west side.

“If you want to get a float, truck, boat, whatever it is that you want to bring. Put some lights on there, decorate it up. We had some great floats last year. We’re hoping to have the biggest parade, you know, ever this year. We had our biggest one last year. We want to keep building that up.”

Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman says the parade in Laurie is set to begin at 6:00-PM on Saturday, November 25th.

More information about the event can be found on the Lake West Chamber’s website.