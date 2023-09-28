California Missouri Man Faces Felony Charges Following A Crash Involving A Cell Phone

A 20-year-old from California, Missouri, faces felony charges after striking a pedestrian while looking at a cell phone.

That’s according to the highway patrol report which alleges that Ethan Daniels was westbound on Business-50, west of County Road Business-50, when the pickup he was driving ran off the road before returning back to the road and striking 46-year-old Jeremy Maupin, of Sedalia.

Maupin was seriously hurt and taken to a Jefferson City hospital.

Daniels was taken into custody and put in the Moniteau County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Pending charges include: felony leaving the scene of a physical injury accident and second-degree assault, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and a second charge for leaving the scene of an injury accident.