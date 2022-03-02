A Tuscumbia man avoids a jury trial and enters a guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court on felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and being a dangerous felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed back to late September when Jeremy Whittle was taken into custody. With the guilty pleas entered on Tuesday, Whittle was sentenced to 10 years on the delivery charge and another three years on the unlawful possession of a firearm charge. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

