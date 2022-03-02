News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Whittle Avoids Trial, Pleads Guilty

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Mar 1, 2022

A Tuscumbia man avoids a jury trial and enters a guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court on felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and being a dangerous felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed back to late September when Jeremy Whittle was taken into custody. With the guilty pleas entered on Tuesday, Whittle was sentenced to 10 years on the delivery charge and another three years on the unlawful possession of a firearm charge. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Featured Stories Local News School News State News Top Stories

Fort Leonard Wood Army Band Goes on Tour to Local Schools

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Featured Stories Local News

Ameren Announces Annual Lake Cleanup Event

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

‘People’s Convoy’ Continues Trucking Through Missouri

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Whittle Avoids Trial, Pleads Guilty

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Featured Stories Local News School News State News Top Stories

Fort Leonard Wood Army Band Goes on Tour to Local Schools

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Featured Stories Local News

Ameren Announces Annual Lake Cleanup Event

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
COVID 19 Local News Politics State News

‘People’s Convoy’ Continues Trucking Through Missouri

Mar 1, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com