Members of Fort Leonard Wood’s 399th Army band are set to perform for local-area schools throughout the month of March. This comes as part of a nationwide program to raise awareness about the importance of providing quality music education to children.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Joseph, non-commissioned officer in charge of the band’s operation said his unit is planning to send a variety of ensembles, including the brass band, jazz combo, rock band, and more, to schools as far as Jefferson City.

The band also produced a virtual concert during an all-day recording session Tuesday for schools they cannot perform for. The virtual event will be available via the Fort Leonard Wood Community Resources Page.