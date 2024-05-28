Camden County Road & Bridge Department Showing Improvements Following Re-vamping

Camden County residents are already reaping some of the dividends coming from a new-look road and bridge department.

That’s according to Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton who says the department was recently revamped from the top down.

“We have some good guidelines that those individuals have responsibilities for, and we’ve lined it out…we have some good supervisory staff in place. We just hired a well seasoned individual to take over the shop operations and we’re already seeing some extra productivity over there.”

Skelton also says road and bridge personnel are also working on clearing some of the low-water crossings of brush and other debris to try minimizing flooding issues during, and after, periods of heavy rain.