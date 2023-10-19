Windsor Man Facing Numerous Child Sex Crimes In Benton County

A 46-year-old from Windsor faces several child-related sex charges after being arrested earlier this week in Benton County.

Courthouse records indicate that Jared Wagler is charged with four counts of statutory sodomy involving a victim under the age of 14, one count of statutory sodomy involving a victim under the age of 12, two counts each of child molestation and incest, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child with no sexual conduct.

The charges stem from alleged incidents which happened between April-2002 and September of 2022.

Wagler is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $150-thousand bond with his next court date scheduled for next Wednesday, the 25th.