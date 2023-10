A Versailles man is injured in a one-vehicle accident on Missouri Rte-5 just south of “M-M” in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 7:30 this Wednesday morning when the pick-up driven by 23-year-old Justin Suggs ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail three times.

Suggs was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.

He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.