Fri. Sep 15th, 2023

 

Wingfest 2023 Deemed A Yummy Success – Winners To be Announced Soon

All News RSS Feed Business Front Page News Thursday, September 14th, 2023

Another Wingfest, Lake of the Ozarks style, is in the archives and what an event on Wednesday it was.

I think (there were) a lot more people this year. The weather was beautiful and we had more restaurants that we’ve had in quite a long time. So 16 of them. So that was that was great. I think everybody enjoyed it and the chefs had fun and just glad to see the community come out.”

Wingfest Committee Member Celeste Barela says proceeds from the event are divvied up between the Lake Ozark Rotary and the Community Foundation of the Lake…two organizations that financially help out several worthy causes around the lake area.

Final results from this year’s Wingfest will be available in the next day or two with plans already underway for the event next September.

Reporter Mike Anthony