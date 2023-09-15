Trial Date For Jordan Jones Re-scheduled Once Again After More Legal Maneuverings

For at least the second time, a Camden County trial date in the second-degree murder and armed criminal action case against Jordan Jones has been cancelled and re-scheduled.

Jones is accused of using a vehicle in August-2022 to run down and kill 43-year-old Michael Varney who had been on a front porch at a residence on Georgene Road in the Greenview area.

A trial date was first scheduled for Jones in July of this year before being reset for November.

Legal maneuverings including the assignment of a different judge in June to eventually hear the case and a motion seeking a continuance filed by the state then resulted in the November trial date also being postponed.

The case against Jordan Jones is now scheduled to return to the courtroom for a pre-trial conference on November 8th and the jury trial to begin on February 26, 2024.