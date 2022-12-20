Winter Storm Watch – Wind Chill Watch Going Into Effect Ahead Of Winter Storm

The National Weather Service in Springfield says the Lake Area and most of Central Missouri needs to prepare for a dangerous winter jolt later this week.

In a statement to KRMS News the Service says there will be bitterly cold winds Wednesday night into the Christmas Weekend and a winter storm could bring measurable snow and possibly ice to Central Missouri on Thursday.

Between Thursday and the end of the weekend wind chills are expected to fall into the -20 to -30, or colder, degree range at times.

Here’s the latest from NWS:

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Wednesday night through Saturday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes or less. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds could result in blowing snow and significantly reduce visibility. Rapidly dropping temperatures could additionally result in flash freezing on roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.