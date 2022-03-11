The next round of winter weather is upon us.

Officials with the National Weather Service have issued a winter weather advisory for the entire lake region, set to go into effect this evening at 6PM until 3PM on Friday afternoon.

We’re anticipating total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches at this time.

“We are expecting road conditions to degrade pretty rapidly once this wintry precip starts across the area” says Meteorologist Miles Langfeld, “So if you have to be out on the roads and traveling about, take the proper precautions….practice safe driving techniques and give yourself room between you and other vehicles.”

Langfeld says after the snow is done; we can expect it to get very cold.

Temperatures will dip into the teens with wind chills at or below 0 on Friday night into Saturday morning.