Today is the official deadline to register to vote in the upcoming April Municipal elections.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, anyone wanting to vote must register by today by 5PM to be eligible to vote on the April 9th elections across the state.

Residents already register who wish to vote by absentee ballot have until March 23rd to request the ballot.

For more details on how to register go here: https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup/