Winter System Gives New MODOT Employees Excellent Learning Experience

With experience at a premium for many MoDOT employees, last weekend’s winter weather presented a perfect storm stretching manpower thin in the lake area and statewide.

“It made pretreating not, not essentially completely ineffective, but very, very much less effective. So it’s just one of those things that unfortunately, until those temperatures really started to break, the water turned to slush, turned to ice before the snow started falling, and it made things very, very difficult for us last week.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says, with the impacts of the winter storm now in the past, actual work is expected to begin this week on the future round-a-bout at the junction of routes 5 and 52 in Versailles…that is, until the next round of wintry weather which could happen again this weekend.